Former WWE star claims AJ Lee is her "fairy god mother"

AJ Lee has been a hot topic among wrestling fans ever since CM Punk returned to the company late last year. Now, a former WWE Superstar has claimed that Lee is her "fairy god mother" on social media.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, debuted with All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite Grand Slam 2022. She captured the AEW Women's Championship at Wembley Stadium at All In 2023, but her title reign only lasted 44 days. Hikaru Shida defeated the former WWE star to win the title before losing it to current champion Toni Storm.

AJ Lee was a very popular superstar back in the day and still has tons of fans hoping to see her return to action. The veteran has not competed in a match since teaming up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twis on the March 30, 2015 edition of RAW.

The former Divas Champion took to social media today to claim that AJ Lee was her "fairy god mother". She reacted to a throwback photo of the two stars together, and you can check it out in her post below.

"My fairy god mother right there," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter claims AJ Lee may be tempted to return to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently speculated that AJ Lee could be interested in making a comeback after seeing the WWE Universe's reaction to CM Punk's return.

CM Punk spent seven years away from professional wrestling before his return on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. Unfortunately, the veteran's time in All Elite Wrestling was a disaster, and he was fired following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Bill Apter pitched an interesting storyline for the power couple. Apter stated that Lee could also decide which brand she wants to compete for, much like CM Punk did when he joined the WWE RAW roster.

"I think that this would be a great angle to do where AJ Lee goes through the same process that her husband CM Punk goes through. It'd be very compelling, with him kind of advising her, and the two of them just trying to decide," he added. (2:58-3:20)

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Michael Cole stated that CM Punk was Lee's husband to a big pop from the crowd at the WrestleMania Kickoff show last night in Las Vegas. Only time will tell if the former three-time Divas Champion returns to the promotion sometime down the line.

What was your favorite moment during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show last night? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE