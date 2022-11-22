Former WWE star claims that Vince McMahon was a "huge fan" of him

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was a big fan of Ken Shamrock, according to the former Intercontinental Champion.

The World's Most Dangerous Man spent nearly two years in the Stamford-based company between 1997 and 1999. During his time in the company, the 58-year-old held the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Titles alongside the Big Boss Man. He also won the 1998 King of the Ring tournament.

Speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Shamrock claimed that McMahon was a big fan of his work.

"Vince was a huge fan. And I think he became a bigger fan after he kind of saw me work. Because you could be a fan of something and really love somebody and they go in there and they just, you know, they're horrible. You still love them but, you know, they're not for you, it's not gonna work so it goes down a little bit. But with me and Vince, I think once he saw what I could do, I think he became even more of a supporter for me, you know, in pro wrestling," he said. (0:44- 1:12)

Ken Shamrock was not close to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

During his time in the Stamford-based company, Ken Shamrock had a good relationship with former Chairman Vince McMahon. In a recent interview, the World's Most Dangerous Man disclosed that McMahon treated him well.

However, the two men never had a relationship outside of WWE. Speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Shamrock disclosed that he never got to know McMahon on a personal level.

"I never got that opportunity. I only got to meet with him on different business, adventures, or ideas, and stuff like that. So, I really never got to know him outside of that," he explained. (2:05 - 2:15)

