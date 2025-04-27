Former WWE star reveals backstage issues with Gable Steveson

A former WWE Superstar recently shared that there were backstage issues with Gable Steveson in the company. Steveson was released by the company last year after never having a televised match on the main roster.

Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, was a guest on Busted Open Radio and shared some interesting insight regarding Gable Steveson. The Olympic gold medalist's only televised match took place at NXT's The Great American Bash event in 2023 against Baron Corbin, and it ended via double countout.

Corbin revealed that Steveson was hesitant to take a loss in his debut match and rubbed some people the wrong way backstage. He suggested that their match in 2023 negatively impacted his career in NXT.

"I mean, I’m just going to say without putting too much out there that he rubbed some people the wrong way. After that match, the way that went down, I think he lost a lot of opportunity, especially in that ‘NXT’ building,” he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Steveson attempted to become an NFL player after he was let go by WWE but was released by the Buffalo Bills during training camp.

Gable Steveson comments on disappointing WWE run

Gable Steveson had a surprising outlook on his disappointing run in the promotion.

Speaking at a press conference last year after visiting the athletes' village of Minnesota wrestling, the 24-year-old commented on his time in the promotion. He noted that he didn't have any bad feelings after being released and stated that it wasn't the right time for him to become a professional wrestler.

“I think WWE just wasn’t the right time. I had a lot of competitive edge to me, and they knew that. It was just not the time for it, and so maybe one day if the stars align, it’ll be a great opportunity to do it again. I have no bad feelings with it, I have no bad blood with it, and I would like to keep moving forward with everything,” he said (as quoted by WrestleTalk).

Gable Steveson returned to amateur wrestling earlier this year but suffered a loss in the finals of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Only time will tell if he ever gets the chance to return to WWE down the line.

