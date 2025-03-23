Will Compton defends ex-Bills DT Gable Steveson after post questioning his career choice goes viral

Former NFL player Will Compton will not stand for Gable Steveson's slander. The retired player turned podcaster defended Steveson from critics on social media X after Steveson lost the national championship match in collegiate wrestling.

Steveson's loss against Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson in the heavyweight final at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships was a major upset. It snapped a 70-match winning streak for Steveson.

Steveson had previously signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills last year, despite never having played football in his life. He was eventually released after five months at the end of the preseason.

X user @TexasDiegs called out Steveson for his current run. The user said:

"From failed WWE star, failed NFL Player, then deciding to go back to college and just to lose in the NCAA championship match This be might be a generational all time bad run for Gable Steveson."

Will Compton called out the commenter. He said:

“So what if he wasn’t a WWE star or an NFL player”

The former Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders linebacker listed all the accolades that Steveson has had in his career so far.

“He’s 24 years old with an Olympic Gold medal, 3x World Champion, 2x NCAA Champion, and a 5x All-American who got beat in the last second by another gorilla,” Compton added. “All-time sh*t post.”

Compton has been a vocal media analyst and co-host of the "Bussin with the Boys" podcast since retiring from the NFL in 2023.

Gable Steveson returns to collegiate wrestling after an unsuccessful spell in the NFL

The heavyweight final capped an interesting four years since winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. At just 21, he shot to international stardom as the youngest freestyle wrestler to win Olympic gold at super heavyweight.

A potential career at WWE soon followed, and he signed a contract to join the organization. He would also return to collegiate wrestling for one more last run and appeared to retire from amateur wrestling by leaving his shoes in the middle of the mat in March 2022.

However, his professional wrestling career never took off, and he was released in March 2024. He would then sign with the Buffalo Bills to play defensive line but never saw a single snap of in-game action before being released.

Steveson returned to his alma mater University of Minnesota, where he wrestled and eventually lost to Wyatt Hendrickson in the final of the NCAA national championship match.

