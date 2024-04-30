Former WWE star reveals plans following release

A released WWE Superstar has opened up about his future and what his plans are going forward in the world of professional wrestling.

Last September, WWE merged with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, to form TKO Group Holdings. As a result of the merger, many stars were let go, as well as a bunch of talent behind the scenes. Shelton Benjamin was one of the superstars who was released, and the former Intercontinental Champion recently shared his goals following his departure from WWE.

Speaking with Simon Miller of WhatCulture Wrestling, Benjamin shared that he is going to take it easy for a bit and see what is out there. He added that he will be going back to Australia soon for an event.

"My immediate plan is just to coast a bit and see what's out there, see what life has to offer. Because for seven years, I was with WWE and... I had a ten-year run with them before that. So for now, I'm not in any rush. I'm keeping my options open. I can't say anybody's any more of a front-runner than anything, but I defeinitely want to come back to the UK. As a matter of fact, I'm going to be going back to Australia, where I'm going to be involved in an event out there," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE star Chris Masters praises Shelton Benjamin

Chris Adonis (formerly known as Chris Masters) has shared what separates Shelton Benjamin from other wrestlers in the industry.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the former WWE star spoke very highly of Benjamin. He noted that the 48-year-old was an incredible athlete and had not aged a day.

"He's amazing, man. Some of my peers have not aged a day, and you can put Shelton on that list too. What's amazing about Shelton is I'm damn sure he's still got all that athletic ability too. He's just a mutant when it comes to that. His whole thing is ThunderCats [American media franchise], and it's not just a thing for him. He's a living, breathing ThunderCat," he said. [From 16:18 - 16:45]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Shelton Benjamin was rumored to be talking with All Elite Wrestling, but he has not appeared for the promotion. AEW star Max Caster claimed the locker room didn't want him, and Benjamin fired back with a two-word message.