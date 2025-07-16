Former WWE star reveals he "played dead" after Bron Breakker speared him

Bron Breakker has done a great job since moving to the main roster in April 2024. Besides having a solid reign as the Intercontinental Champion, Breakker has impressed many with his work since joining Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's faction on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

The Dog of WWE is well known for his signature move, the Spear. Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently revealed how stunned he was by the intensity of the move.

Carlito spoke with WWE legend D-Von Dudley on the latter's YouTube channel. The former United States Champion disclosed that he had to 'play dead' after receiving a vicious Spear from Breakker on RAW.

"It is, it is scary to look at up close. I think it depends on how he feels about you. You know what I mean? The impact, um, this one, yeah, this one was, was, uh, was, was pretty intense. I just remember him running at me. I’m, you know, I’m ready, and then all of a sudden, he takes off in the air. I was like, wait a minute. What’s going on here? Luckily, I didn’t have to do much on my part. That was here. Just getting hit and going with it, and I played dead too," Carlito said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Carlito recently parted ways with WWE, as his contract expired. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker missed the chance to secure a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam after losing to CM Punk in a Gauntlet Match on RAW.

WWE legend shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker's signature move

Goldberg also used the Spear as his signature move before hanging up his wrestling boots. In an interview with CBS Sports, the WWE legend explained why Bron Breakker should be the only one to use the maneuver now.

Ad

"I had the conversation last night with Bron. I told him my feelings on it, that I think, 1000%, he's the only human being in WWE that should be doing that. I know I'll catch a lot of hell for that, but I don't care. That's the truth. It is what it is," Goldberg said.

The two superstars didn't fight each other in the ring, as Goldberg retired from in-ring competition following his loss to Gunther last weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.