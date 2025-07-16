  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Former WWE star reveals he "played dead" after Bron Breakker speared him

Former WWE star reveals he "played dead" after Bron Breakker speared him

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 16, 2025 13:54 GMT
Bron Breakker on RAW (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Bron Breakker on RAW (Photo credit: wwe.com)

Bron Breakker has done a great job since moving to the main roster in April 2024. Besides having a solid reign as the Intercontinental Champion, Breakker has impressed many with his work since joining Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's faction on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

The Dog of WWE is well known for his signature move, the Spear. Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently revealed how stunned he was by the intensity of the move.

Carlito spoke with WWE legend D-Von Dudley on the latter's YouTube channel. The former United States Champion disclosed that he had to 'play dead' after receiving a vicious Spear from Breakker on RAW.

"It is, it is scary to look at up close. I think it depends on how he feels about you. You know what I mean? The impact, um, this one, yeah, this one was, was, uh, was, was pretty intense. I just remember him running at me. I’m, you know, I’m ready, and then all of a sudden, he takes off in the air. I was like, wait a minute. What’s going on here? Luckily, I didn’t have to do much on my part. That was here. Just getting hit and going with it, and I played dead too," Carlito said. [H/T: Fightful]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Carlito recently parted ways with WWE, as his contract expired. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker missed the chance to secure a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam after losing to CM Punk in a Gauntlet Match on RAW.

WWE legend shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker's signature move

Goldberg also used the Spear as his signature move before hanging up his wrestling boots. In an interview with CBS Sports, the WWE legend explained why Bron Breakker should be the only one to use the maneuver now.

Ad
"I had the conversation last night with Bron. I told him my feelings on it, that I think, 1000%, he's the only human being in WWE that should be doing that. I know I'll catch a lot of hell for that, but I don't care. That's the truth. It is what it is," Goldberg said.

The two superstars didn't fight each other in the ring, as Goldberg retired from in-ring competition following his loss to Gunther last weekend.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications