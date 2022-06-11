Former WWE star's one-word response to post about his historic win over John Cena

Former WWE star Rob Van Dam (RVD) reacted to a throwback post about his memorable win over John Cena at the ECW One Night Stand.

In one of the most memorable matches, RVD pinned Cena to win the WWE Championship. The victory came after a distraction from Edge, which led the ECW star to hit a five-star frog splash on Cena.

On the 16th anniversary of the historic bout, RVD tweeted a response to a post about the match.

Check out Rob Van Dam's reaction below:

Rob Van Dam cashed in Money in the Bank on John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in one of the most memorable WWE Championship matches of all-time.



Bill Apter would like to see John Cena return to WWE to challenge Gunther

Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter would like to see John Cena challenge the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Gunther for his coveted title.

The former NXT UK star kickstarted his main roster era on SmackDown this week as he pinned Ricochet to win the Intercontinental title. The Ring General was dominant as NXT UK Champion and decimated everyone in his path.

John Cena, meanwhile, will return to WWE on June 27 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut. While rumor mills are speculating a match between Cena and Theory, Apter had a different take on the matter:

"Fans were strongly behind Ricochet. They despise Gunther. Cena can get back into the heart of the WWE Universe by coming in for his anniversary and beating the newly crowned IC Champion Gunther."

Cena was last seen in action at SummerSlam. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The 16-time World Champion is rumored to have a match at SummerSlam this year, with reports indicating a showdown with Theory.

The Current United States Champion has been vocal about working with Cena. The two have engaged in a war of words in the past. It'll be interesting to see how WWE books the return of their megastar.

