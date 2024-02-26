Former WWE star targets Gunther for WrestleMania match

A former WWE Superstar has made it known on social media that he is targeting Intercontinental Champion Gunther for a marquis match at WrestleMania XL.

The Ring General was not in action last night at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. He defeated Jey Uso last week on the red brand to retain the Intercontinental Champion after Jimmy Uso once again betrayed his twin brother. The leader of Imperium captured the title from Ricochet in June 2022, and the former champion hinted that he wanted a rematch earlier today on social media.

Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32 and celebrated with his father after the match. He also won the United States Championship and is a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Curt Hawkins. The veteran was released by the company during the pandemic in 2020.

Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of RAW, Fightful asked fans who they think should challenge the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40. Matt Cardona responded to the post and suggested himself as Gunther's next opponent.

WWE star believes Matt Cardona will return to the company

Chelsea Green is married to Matt Cardona in real life and recently stated that it feels like only a matter of time before her husband returns to the company.

Green returned to the promotion during the women's Royal Rumble match in 2023 and was eliminated in a matter of moments by Rhea Ripley. She had an impressive reign with Piper Niven as the Women's Tag Team Champions and has been irritating RAW GM Adam Pearce since her return to the company.

Speaking on the Insight podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Chelsea Green said she is patiently waiting for her husband to return to the company. She added that she doesn't know why he hasn't returned yet but feels like it will happen eventually.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said. [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

WWE legend Mick Foley recently claimed that he could return for one more match on his 60th birthday and Matt Cardona, responded to the Hall of Famer, showing his interest in facing him. Only time will tell if the dream match will take place next year.

