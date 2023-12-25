Former WWE star told Hornswoggle to “stop f*****g crying” over release

Hornswoggle has revealed the blunt advice he received from another former WWE Superstar when he was let go from the company. The former superstar was Curt Hawkins.

The man behind the gimmick, real name Dylan Postl, spent around 10 years with WWE, and worked with some of the biggest names, including DX and Vince McMahon. 'Swoggle began with the company on May 26, 2006, and was released on May 6, 2016. The 4-foot-5-inch veteran was the final WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Hornswoggle is good friends with several people in the business. He appeared on the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast and recalled the roller-coaster of emotions he had experienced after his WWE release. He also recalled a phone call he made to Brian Myers. The former Curt Hawkins returned to WWE a few months after 'Swoggle's departure.

"The whole world almost froze and I sat there [on the day of the release], and I go 'S**t, what am I going to do?' I've never wrestled independently in all reality. I've been paid well for 10 years of my life, [and I go] 'What am I going to do?' I have a child who is in elementary school. As a single dad, what am I going to do? The first person I called was Brian Myers, [aka] Curt Hawkins. I remember calling him, and I go 'What do I do?' because he was released at the time too. He goes, 'Get up off the floor. Stop f*****g crying. I'm calling you back. Give me a bit.' I go, 'Okay great.' He goes, 'See if those green pants still fit. You got to start working,'" he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Hornswoggle expected Myers to call back with a few booking dates, but he eventually offered 16 different options. 'Swoggle said he is forever grateful for the gesture.

"[Myers] goes, 'I got you. Here's the people. Here's what you message. Do your thing. Let's have fun. Now's the time to have fun,'" Hornswoggle said.

Three weeks after the call, 'Swoggle and Myers teamed up for the first time ever to defeat two teams at AIW shows in May 2016. They defeated Alex Kellar and Evan Adams in the first match, then defeated Big Moe and ECW Original Little Guido Maritato.

Hornswoggle shares his opinion on WWE's nicest superstar

Kofi Kingston and Brian Myers were Hornswoggle's traveling partners for most of his run with WWE.

Swoggle recently spoke with PWMania and declared Kingston to be the nicest human he's ever been around, by far. The 37-year-old spoke fondly of their time on the road together.

"Kofi Kingston is by far the nicest, most giving, incredible human I have ever been around. If anyone has ever said a bad word about him, which I've never heard, it's definitely on them. Him and Brian Myers were my traveling partners. We were two and a half men, the three of us, and it was just every weekend on the road," he said.

Hornswoggle continued and shared his thoughts on how successful the member of The New Day is.

"And those two guys [Brian Myers and Kofi Kingston] I really, really hold as best friends to this day because they've always been there for me. And I've always been there for them. Kofi, he's one of the good guys. I'm so happy with everything that he's done in WWE and accomplished, and just the stuff he does is incredible," he said.

