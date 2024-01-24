Former WWE Superstar announces the end of popular gimmick

A former WWE Superstar has revealed that his popular gimmick is gone for good.

The NXT brand features the stars of tomorrow every week and Velveteen Dream once made a name for himself on WWE's developmental show. The former NXT North American Champion had an incredible amount of charisma, but his demons got the best of him and he was let go by the sports entertainment giant in 2021. The troubled star released an apology video earlier this month and appears to be trying to get his life back on track.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) revealed that he does not plan on portraying his popular gimmick anymore. He noted that the character had taken enough collateral damage and that it was time to say goodbye to it.

‘We all get the itch. Who knows? Never say never. But for right now, I don’t know the answer to that question. I wouldn’t want to, he lived and he died in the same brand. He was loud, he was condescending, he was all the things you don’t want in a person who you tell you love. You don’t want the Velveteen Dream in your lives. You might want him on your TV screens, but I think the Velveteen Dream has taken enough damage collaterally, so we decided to bury him, get him a nice little headstone. The dream is not over, but the Velveteen Dream is.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Former WWE star reacts to Velveteen Dream's apology video

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 has made some accusations about Velveteen Dream in the past and has reacted to the 28-year-old's apology video

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 shared his thoughts on the former champion's apology. The former WWE star claimed that his story about Dream was true, but will not criticize someone who is truly looking for forgiveness.

"If he extends an olive branch, I'd definitely accept it," EC3 said. "He doesn't need to apologize for anything. I don't believe in apologies that are unnecessary. I mean, I told a story that was verbatimly true that painted him in the light that he was in, and so be it, I am not going to ever stop nor criticize somebody whom truly seeks forgiveness." [2:59 – 3:25]

Velveteen Dream had incredible potential but simply could not get out of his way during his time with WWE. It will be interesting to see if he gets another opportunity in the world of professional wrestling moving forward.

Were you a fan of the Velveteen Dream character in WWE NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

