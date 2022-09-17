Former WWE Superstar EC3 explains his hairstyle change (Exclusive)

EC3 decided to change his hairstyle in 2020 after a series of injuries and bad storylines in WWE.

The 39-year-old suffered a concussion against Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in August 2018. As he tried to make his in-ring return, the four-time 24/7 Champion sustained more concussions before receiving his release from WWE in April 2020.

On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, EC3 said he transformed his appearance away from television cameras at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“The pandemic, you know, getting fired, I wanted to come back different, so I did the deal [haircut]. I had enough time to grow this [facial hair].” [0:59-1:09]

EC3 claimed earlier this month that Velveteen Dream once attempted to film wrestlers in a bathroom without consent. Dream denied the story this week and accused his 2018 rival of taking drugs. He also said that he helped the former IMPACT/TNA star have the best match of his career at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

Referencing that comment, EC3 added that he received clearance to return to in-ring competition shortly before WWE released him:

“Right before the pandemic, after I got cleared from my fourth concussion in six months, which started with Patrick Clark [Velveteen Dream]… the greatest match I’ve ever had, apparently… when he knocked me out two and a half minutes in because he’s safe and professional… that concussion led to the other one to the other one.” [1:18-1:39]

The Control Your Narrative co-founder’s main roster experience was underwhelming. He planned to return in 2020 with a new attitude, hence why he changed his appearance. However, he was let go by WWE before his new look debuted on television:

“Come back cleared the week before the pandemic, but I’m like, ‘I’m not coming back the same because there’s no way I’m going through that s**t again,’” EC3 continued. “I was either going to go there to get what I think I deserve and push myself to the moon and take no S from anybody or I was going to get fired. I didn’t have a chance to do one because I was never on TV, so I did the other one.” [1:41-2:01]

Watch the video above to hear why the former RAW Superstar feels like “Breaking Bad” character Walter White after Velveteen Dream’s recent comments.

Vince Russo’s honest opinion on EC3’s current look

“The Wrestling Outlaws” also featured comments from host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WCW and WWE writer Vince Russo.

As someone who worked closely with wrestlers on their characters, Russo gave his opinion that EC3’s previous appearance was perfect for a heel persona:

“You know there is more heat with the other look. You do know that, right? Way more heat with the other look. The look you got now, you could F people up. The other look was money, entitlement, the other look had a lot more heat. This is like a dangerous look. I wouldn’t wanna mess with you.” [2:10-2:53]

Russo also jokingly suggested that EC3 and Velveteen Dream should face each other in a Pee-Pee Phone on a Pole match in Control Your Narrative one day.

