Former WWE Superstar references controversial Edge-Lita moment while seemingly pitching segment 

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder in WWE) hinted at possibly recreating Edge and Lita's controversial NSFW moment from RAW.

The Rated R Superstar took on that moniker on an episode of RAW in 2006 after the infamous live celebration with Lita. Before the segment was taken further, Ric Flair made an appearance and cut everything short. Although the segment is old, it is still memorable for some.

In Matt Cardona's latest tweet, he referenced a controversial moment with his wife, Chelsea Green. The post read that he was going to pitch to NWA's owner, Billy Corgan, if it's possible to recreate the celebration.

"I’m going to pitch to @Billy to have wrestling’s 2nd ever live s** celebration in a @nwa ring. I’m not sure he’ll go for it."

Matt Cardona's tweet about the scene

Besides the NWA couple, WWE's newest couple Carmella and Corey Graves also hinted that they were interested in recreating the moment. In a recent interview, Carmella shared that she would enjoy remaking the moment on TV.

Fans are worried that the infamous WWE segment could get NWA cancelled

Fans have become more vocal in expressing their thoughts on certain segments and moments of wrestling.

Following the tweet, some fans then shared that if the scene does come to life, the promotion might be on the edge of a cancel party:

Some fans then commented on the money it could potentially make. One fan suggested that it could be a pay-per-view:

Meanwhile, some fans even outright recalled the moment. One said that Cardona should ask Edge first since he was the original. Another then said that someone should also ruin the moment, like how Ric has done so in WWE:

Considering how wrestling content can be easily accessed on the internet for anyone of any age to watch, it can be challenging to see something form out of this plan.

Do you think any wrestling couple will ever follow in the footsteps of Edge and Lita? Leave your picks in the comments section below!

