Former WWE Superstar jumps to Matt Riddle's defense following recent controversy

Matt Riddle was recently involved in another major controversy. However, former WWE Superstar Paul London has come out in support of The Original Bro.

It was reported earlier this week that the former UFC star did not show up at Global Wrestling Kingdom's A New Kingdom Rises, a charity event, in Barnsley, England, where he was scheduled to wrestle Simon Miller. However, the 39-year-old hit back at the wrestling promotion, stating that it was not supposed to be a charity event and he never told them he would not pay them back. He also shared his reason behind not flying to England for the event.

During his appearance on the Masters of Wrestling podcast, Paul London noted that he believed Matt Riddle. He pointed out that the former WWE United States Champion was a charitable person. The 45-year-old added that Riddle was a genuine human, and he had never seen the latter turn his back on a fan.

"If Matt [Riddle] said they didn't ever mention to him that it was a charity, then I believe him because he's a charitable guy. Like I've never seen him turn his back on a fan or say no to a fan. He's very straight up. I mean, what you see is kind of what you get. I mean, real life, I mean he's not putting on a voice when he talks, he's not, you know, putting on a persona for the sake of trying to keep his brand or any kind of nonsense like that. So, he's more genuine than I think anybody would realize that doesn't know him," London said.

Paul London further mentioned that he also had issues with promoters in England back in the day. He noted that they would lie and come up with excuses to make themselves look good. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion opined that Matt Riddle was telling the truth.

"And I've had issues with promoters in the past in England who would pull s**t out of their a** just to make themselves look good and wouldn't, you know, like, 'Oh, hey, we screwed up…' So, the travel stuff that he talked about, yeah, like that happens a lot. So, I don't see him making or bending the truth on any of the stuff that he said," London added.

You can check out Paul London's comments in the video below:

Matt Riddle recently made a shocking statement about a popular WWE Superstar

Matt Riddle doesn't shy away from saying his heart out. So, it wasn't much of a surprise when he made a shocking statement about CM Punk.

Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, Matt Riddle referred to The Best in the World as a creep. He noted that the veteran was hanging around the NXT locker room too much.

"I think he’s a creep. I feel like he’s just lingering around the NXT locker room a little too much. He has like Cora Jade as his daughter and everything. And everybody he kind of oversees," Riddle said.

Matt Riddle also spoke about CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, on the podcast. You can check out his comments by clicking here.

