Former WWE Superstar on what made Brock Lesnar's wife return to WWE

Former WWE Superstar Marc Mero was married to Rena Lesnar (fka Sable) once upon a time. The two were signed to WWE back in the late 90s (then WWF) and while Marc earned a decent living, Rena was struggling. She even filed a lawsuit against the Stamford-based promotion on account of sexual harassment, which is public knowledge, according to Mero himself.

During an interview with Steve Fall's Ten Count, Marc Mero touched on a variety of topics, including walking out on WWE because of Rena's issues with the company.

He was apparently "making $350,000-$400,000 a year" and had "three years" left on his contract. Despite this, Mero chose to stand by his then-wife. He said:

"I stood behind her and missed out on. I think I was making like $350,000-$400,000 a year and I had three years left on my contract, and I walked away with it with her to leave the company and in that time, we got to an apartment in Studio City, California, Hollywood, because she was pursuing an acting career, and so we had this apartment there, and of course, I would fly back to Orlando and take care of our daughter because she was in school, so I would stay with her while Rena was in California, pursuing her acting career."

Further, Mero stated that he was stupefied by his ex-wife's decision to head back to the global juggernaut company.

"And I'll never forget she said to me, I think she was just getting a little, just disappointed with her Hollywood career. And she said, 'What do you think about me going back to the WWF?' And I said, 'Oh, my gosh, absolutely not after suing them after everything we've been through. I know that the other wrestlers are disgruntled. You're not going to be liked there. I can tell you right now, Vince will never take your phone call.' And she said, 'I already called them' and I was blown away."

Mero added that while she ultimately had to do what Vince wanted her to do, Rena found success in WWE.

"so she went back to wrestling, and she had to apologize to certain people. I think it was The Undertaker or Stone Cold or certain people. Vince made sure that she apologized because a lot of people were upset that she was coming back. She did that and made amends and went back and you know, had to do what Vince asked her to do. And, you know, then, unfortunately, you know, she fell in love with another wrestler, and while we were still married, and found out about it, and that's when I filed for divorce and moved on in my life." [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Marc Mero is a motivational speaker today. You can read more about what he had to say about Brock Lesnar and Sable getting married here.

Brock Lesnar has moved on to a new role in WWE

The Beast Incarnate is now a beloved babyface in WWE. While he has held the world championship 10 times, last winning the title at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in 2022, he is now evidently in a role more suited to the current landscape of the product.

Since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year, he has reignited a rivalry with The All Mighty Bobby Lashley. The duo is inevitably going to clash at some point on the road to WrestleMania or at the Show of Shows itself.

Conner Alexander🇨🇦 @_ConnerPW



What. A. Pop.



#RoyalRumble Holy shit, Bobby Lashley just eliminated Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble Match.What. A. Pop. Holy shit, Bobby Lashley just eliminated Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble Match. What. A. Pop. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/0Ba0E18kak

It remains to be seen when the Stamford-based promotion will schedule their third encounter, which will definitely be an incredible wrestling match and a crowd-puller.

Check out the latest edition of the Wrestling Time Machine down below:

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : When would you like to see Bobby Lashley versus Brock Lesnar III take place? Elimination Chamber WrestleMania 39 0 votes