Former WWE Superstars in Chicago ahead of Survivor Series

A former WWE Superstar is reportedly in Chicago ahead of tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

Tyler Breeze originally signed with WWE in 2010 and remained with the company until being released on June 25th, 2021, along with other budget cuts. He held the NXT Tag Team Championship on one occasion but also held gold in WWE developmental - the FCW Florida Heavyweight and Tag Team Championships.

While there have been no recent reports on WWE re-hiring the 35-year-old pro wrestler, it is interesting to note that he is currently in Chicago, according to PWInsider. Chicago is where the WWE crews are staying for Survivor Series weekend.

The former member of Breezango still has ties to WWE as he is a producer for the popular UpUpDownDown gaming brand, which is run by his longtime friend Xavier Woods. The duo recently appeared on WWE's The Bump to promote UpUpDownDown, and the New Day member said he would like to see Breeze re-hired to work on RAW or SmackDown.

Breeze remains in solid shape for in-ring action as he owns and operates the Flatbacks Wrestling School in Apopka, Florida, along with AEW star Shawn Spears.

Another familiar WWE face is in town for Survivor Series

Current and former stars of pro wrestling can often be found visiting backstage whenever there's a big event going on, and that is sure to be the case for tonight's WWE Survivor Series PLE from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

In addition to Tyler Breeze being in town during Survivor Series weekend, it was reported that Maryse Mizanin is also in town. She is likely there just to support her husband, The Miz.

The A-Lister is currently scheduled to challenge Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER tonight. It remains to be seen if Maryse will be at ringside to assist her husband against The Ring General, but the two-time former Divas Champion did tease a return earlier this month during The Miz's chase for Intercontinental gold.

