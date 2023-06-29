Former WWE Superstar reveals that he hid his wrestling career from his daughter for 10 years

A former WWE Superstar recently revealed that he hid his profession from his daughter for a decade.

Armando Estrada is a former WWE manager that debuted as a bodyguard in Muhammad Hassn's entourage in Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2004. He was called up to the main roster in 2006 and served as a heel manager for Umaga.

Estrada would cut humorous promos while Umaga demolished enhancement talent and guided the star to win the Intercontinental Championship in 2007. He was named the General Manager of the ECW brand in August 2007 but was ultimately released by the company the following year.

Earlier today, the 44-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that he didn't tell his daughter about his career in WWE until her 10th birthday through a letter. Armando claimed that he wanted his daughter to know that there are a lot more important things in life than being on television, and that is why he waited to tell her.

"The reason I didn't tell you sooner, is because it's important for you to understand that even though I was on TV and some people think that I was "famous", I want you to know that I am a normal person who had a really cool job at one point in my life," he wrote to his daughter.

You can check out Armando's full letter to his daughter below:

Armando Estrada on his favorite moment in WWE

Armando Estrada named an interesting match from WWE WrestleMania 23 as one of the favorite moments of his career.

During an interview on Busted Open Radio in 2020, the former manager disclosed that the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23 was one of his favorite moments in WWE. At WrestleMania 23, Bobby Lashley represented Donald Trump, and Umaga represented Vince McMahon in the Battle of the Billionaires. Lashley picked up the win, and as a result, Vince McMahon's head was shaven bald after the match.

"I'll say it's a toss-up between being a part of the main event of WrestleMania my very first year, and while I was not in the ring as a wrestler at that time, I believe that I was a strong part of the act of the Umaga - Armando Estrada act. And if it wasn't for my shenanigans, and my managerial duties, and everything that I did to get over, I don't know if we are in that main event position," he said.

Umaga tragically passed away in 2009 at just 36 years old. Despite his short career in WWE, Umaga's legacy still lives on today and is still remembered to this day by fans.

