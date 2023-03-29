"Happy Birthday to the Ultimate Uce" - WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Umaga on his 50th birthday

A WWE Superstar sent a heartfelt message to Umaga on what would have been his 50th birthday.

He tragically passed away in 2009 at just 36 years old. His energy was infectious in the ring and was a dominant heel for a time in WWE. The Samoan Bulldozer was released in 2003 but returned to the company in 2006.

Unfortunately, he was released again in 2009 after refusing to enter rehabilitation after a 2nd violation of WWE's Wellness Policy. He sadly passed away at his home on December 4, 2009.

His legacy still lives on today, with Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike as part of his arsenal. Shelton Benjamin took to Twitter today to wish the legend a Happy Birthday and said that he still misses him to this day:

"Happy Birthday to the Ultimate Uce, miss you Eki #doinitBig," tweeted Shelton Benjamin.

Umaga's son vows to finish what the WWE legend started

Zilla Fatu wished his father a Happy Birthday today and vowed to finish what he started.

Zilla recently enrolled in two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school in Houston, Texas. He spent six years in prison for aggravated robbery at the Texas State Penitentiary before being released in March 2022.

The 22-year-old appears to have gotten his life back on track and begun his professional wrestler journey. Zilla took to Twitter today to wish his dad a Happy Birthday and claimed he would finish what his father started:

"HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY POPS‼️💔 #LONGLIVEEKI #UMAGA -Ima finish what you started 😤," tweeted Zilla Fatu.

Despite being remembered to this day, the Samoan Bulldozer has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Rikishi recently asked fans to make some noise to get the legend inducted. It will be interesting to see if Umaga is finally honored at the ceremony.

