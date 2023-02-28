Former WWE titleholder slams CM Punk for being a "two-faced motherf**ker"

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently slammed CM Punk for being "two-faced."

Dupree signed with the Stamford-based company in 2002. He spent nearly five years as an active competitor before requesting his release and leaving in July 2007. During his WWE run, Dupree shared the ring with several superstars, including Punk. The two wrestlers squared off twice on ECW in October 2006. Dupree lost both matches.

Dupree recently disclosed on Cafe de Rene that he disliked Punk from his experience sharing the locker room with the former world champion.

"I just don't like the guy. From what I knew him, I just didn't like two-faced. Two-faced motherf**ker," he said. [1:33:05 - 1:33:11]

Could CM Punk return to WWE?

After winning multiple world titles, CM Punk was released from WWE and retired from in-ring competition in 2014. Nearly seven years later, he came out of retirement to join All Elite Wrestling. However, he has been absent from AEW television since September 2022 after engaging in a legit backstage fight and sustaining an injury during a match against Jon Moxley.

While CM Punk's future in AEW remains uncertain, some rumors have suggested the former WWE Champion could return to the Stamford-based company. During a recent event, however, Seth Rollins stated that he did not want to see Punk back in the company. He even called him a "cancer."

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, The Visionary explained his recent comments about Punk.

"It's the same thing as with Logan Paul. Punk and Logan Paul are two different personalities but they're both as selfish as it comes and if you're not gonna help, then I don't want you to be a part of our industry, I don't want you to be a part of our company and that's all there is to that," he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

