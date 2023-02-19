Former WWE titleholder wishes he was in the Elimination Chamber tonight

Former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin wished he was a part of the 2023 Men's Elimination Chamber match. He also reacted to a fan who asserted that everyone should respect his name.

Two weeks ago on RAW, Baron Corbin lost an opportunity to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match next to Johnny Gargano. After a bizarre distraction from Dexter Lumis at WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Gargano took advantage of his challenger to win the match.

Tonight at Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins, Gargano, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest.

A WWE fan took to Twitter to claim that Corbin was in the main event of the 2017 Elimination Chamber and that he deserved more respect. To this, the 38-year-old star responded that he wished he was fighting tonight for the US title in the men's chamber match.

"I wish I was in it fighting for the title tonight!" Corbin wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE ZeldaSmarkHausen @TimothyStarbomb @BaronCorbinWWE was in the main event of the 2017 Elimination chamber! Put respect on his name!!! @BaronCorbinWWE was in the main event of the 2017 Elimination chamber! Put respect on his name!!! I wish I was in it fighting for the title tonight! twitter.com/timothystarbom… I wish I was in it fighting for the title tonight! twitter.com/timothystarbom…

The Modern Day Wrestling God was on a losing streak that was no longer entertained by JBL. Later, the Hall of Famer dropped Corbin as a client, and now the former US Champion is on his own.

The men's elimination chamber match takes place later tonight in the on-going show. The Premium Live Event is being held at the Belle Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Do you think Baron Corbin was in the Elimination Chamber tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

