Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion may never wrestle again due to health issues, says Eric Bischoff

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion retired from pro wrestling over six years ago, but it seems like some people are still clamoring for his return.Eric Bischoff recently addressed whether fans would see Kurt Angle compete at Real American Freestyle.The Olympic gold medalist joined the RAF as a commentator alongside Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins. The new wrestling league made its debut on August 30, featuring a surprise appearance by former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm.Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, was also present as the RAF honored his late father with a heartfelt video tribute.Speaking on Justin Barrasso’s Undisputed, Eric Bischoff called Kurt Angle an elite-level athlete. However, he doesn't think The Wrestling Machine will be able to compete in the unscripted pro wrestling league due to health issues.“Kurt is an elite-of-the-elite level athlete. There is still that competitive drive and desire. We’re seeing it from Tito and Chael, too. I don’t know if Kurt could do it [health-wise], but it would be extremely exciting if he did.”The WWE Hall of Famer continued:“Wrestling is even bigger internationally than it is domestically in the United States. People are going to love our weekly series, and the potential exists for international events, which would be amazing.&quot; [H/T:WrestlingInc]WWE legend Kurt Angle sets the record straight on his wrestling futureWhile speaking on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, Kurt Angle was asked about the possibility of facing John Cena one last time.The 56-year-old WWE legend said he wouldn't be able to do it, as his body is really 'banged up' after going through multiple surgeries over the years.&quot;I wish I could, man. I can’t. That would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible. I have had my knees replaced; I have to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries. My body just is really banged up. There’s really nothing I can do.&quot;RAF is now preparing for its second show, which will take place on November 8. As of this writing, Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen are scheduled to face each other.Will Kurt Angle get physically involved anytime soon? Only time will tell.