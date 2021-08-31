"I wanted to get away" - Former WWE personality admits he hated being around Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was in his element, providing fans with an explosive look into Vince McMahon's inner circle.

He was at his honest best and declared that he never competed with anybody to gain Vince McMahon's attention. In fact, Russo said he considers traveling with Vince McMahon to be the worst thing in the world for him. However, his nightmare would be a dream come true for people within Vince McMahon's close radius.

"Bro, I was the complete opposite. I'm just being completely honest with you. I wanted to be around Vince as little as possible because Vince did not allow you to breathe. So, I wanted to get away from Vince. I didn't want Vince's attention. Bro, the worst thing in the world for me was having to travel with Vince, and his inner circle will kill to travel with him. It's weird, bro," stated Vince Russo.

You can check out the video below:

Unlike Vince McMahon's entourage members - who Vince Russo claimed were only engaged in pointless attention-grabbing contests - the former writer did not like spending time with the WWE boss.

Vince Russo was straightforward when he admitted to being the complete opposite of Vince McMahon's close aides. The former WCW writer disliked being around Vince McMahon and recalled the experience as equivalent to getting choked out of breath.

Vince Russo on Vince McMahon's close circle of people, Nick Khan's WWE job, and more

Vince Russo's most significant problem with being close to Vince McMahon was the envious people surrounding the WWE boss backstage.

The 76-year-old veteran had a tight group of officials that Russo felt had a 'weird dynamic:

"There is something about Vince McMahon and his inner circle of people that, bro, it is the weirdest dynamic. Like, you have a group of people that are constantly vying for Vince's attention. And Vince's attention is very, very important to them," added Russo.

Vince Russo had no intention of getting his hands dirty in some backstage politics as he knew of WWE personnel who were waiting for a mistake to exploit and potentially damage someone's career.

Vince Russo said that Nick Khan is one forgettable blunder away from losing his lucrative job despite being WWE president.

You can read more about it right here. As noted right at the start, Russo was indeed in his element in the episode as he spontaneously shut down claims about Triple H and Nick Khan being best friends.

That's not all; Russo's most significant revelation was regarding a high-ranking employee who currently works for the WWE. He said that a WWE veteran feels immensely jealous whenever Vince McMahon takes more time talking to others.

An insanely packed and informative Writing with Russo episode ends August with a bang and several bros!

