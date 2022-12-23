Former WWE writer claims Triple H's "first fumble" could be the release of a 32-year-old star

Hollywood actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared that Triple H's "first fumble" could be Mandy Rose's exit from the company.

Triple H has established a reputation for bringing wrestlers back since taking over as WWE Chief Content Officer. But the new regime recently let go of former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Rose was let go by WWE shortly after her 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion came to an end at the hands of Roxanne Perez. According to reports, WWE's decision was based on racy content on the 32-year-old's's FanTime page, as the company felt she crossed the line.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the 46-year-old commented on Rose's release. He claimed that it's possible that the first blunder may have occurred during the Paul Levesque era.

"In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren't familiar with her, she rules. She's awesome; she's been the champ for over a year. She's drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit and NXT, the crowd, there welcomed her with open arms when, I don't wanna say it's a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT," Prinze Jr said. [H/T 411mania.com]

Prinze Jr. on how much Mandy Rose earns outside WWE even after Triple H and the company fired her

During the same edition of Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. shared that he believes Triple H and the company may have contacted Mandy Rose to offer her job back in exchange for a cut of the FanTime account earnings.

However, the former NXT Women's Champion probably rejected the offer.

“I’m sure they said, ‘We’ll keep the door open.’ But that just means, ‘Yeah, if you give us our cut. If we get 10 or 20% of whatever you pull in a month, because we made you, then yeah come on back.’ And I’m sure they asked that, and I’m sure she said, ‘Go to hell, I’m not giving you a dime of this money.’ We wish you well, Mandy Rose. I’m sure you’re gonna be picked up on Day 91, as soon as your no-compete clause is released,” he added. [H/T 411mania.com]

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling Mandy Rose’s agent told TMZ that she has made $500,000 from her FanTime page since being released by WWE. 🤯 Mandy Rose’s agent told TMZ that she has made $500,000 from her FanTime page since being released by WWE. 🤯 https://t.co/DuMSeaq1a7

While Rose is likely disappointed by the WWE release, the former writer believes she isn't too upset because of her income on FanTime.

It remains to be seen whether Mandy Rose's departure from WWE will lead to her signing with another promotion. However, for the time being, it appears that the former NXT Women's Champion will devote her time to non-wrestling endeavors.

Do you think Triple H will rehire Mandy Rose down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes