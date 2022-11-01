Former WWE writer criticizes "ridiculous" explanation for The Miz-Dexter Lumis feud (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo lambasted the new twist in the Miz-Dexter Lumis storyline that played out on the latest edition of RAW.

In a tell-all interview with Byron Saxton this week, Johnny Gargano shared a recording of The Miz's initial conversations with Dexter Lumis. He detailed that the A-Lister may have hired Lumis to stage the first few attacks, but things soured between the two after the star stopped paying Lumis.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo bashed the segment of Johnny Gargano trying to reason why Lumis was after the Miz. He claimed that WWE had no payoff for the angle and was now trying to make sense of all the absurd bookings.

"There's no way they went into this angle with a plan. They did this angle and then this angle went totally off the rails and now, we literally gotta try to make sense out of what we've done. This was an abomination from week one," said Russo.

Russo added:

"Now you're gonna bury Johnny Gargano by him coming up with this absolute ridiculous reasoning why none of this has made sense over the last three weeks. So Miz is duping his own wife by having Lumis break into the house. He wanted a Hollywood stalker so now he's duping his own wife." [From 16:28 - 17:48]

You can watch the full show here:

Don't forget to catch the full results of RAW here.

The Miz got a Superman Punch from Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

It wasn't a good night for The Miz this week on the Red brand. He interrupted Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns and mentioned that he taught Logan Paul everything he knew.

He offered to help Roman with The Maverick if The Tribal Chief took care of Dexter Lumis for him. In return, he was floored by a Superman Punch from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The A-Lister later lost a match to Mustafa Ali when he was distracted by Lumis, allowing Ali to plant him with a 450 Splash for the win.

What did you think of this reasoning for the feud between the Miz and Dexter Lumis? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes