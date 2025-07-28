Gage Goldberg reveals his mother's reaction to WWE SNME (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Published Jul 28, 2025 17:33 GMT
Bill Goldberg faced Gunther in his final WWE bout [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Bill Goldberg lost his WWE retirement match against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Gage Goldberg, the wrestling legend's son, recently recalled how his mother, Wanda, reacted to the show.

Saturday Night's Main Event took place at State Farm Arena in Bill Goldberg's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The 58-year-old announced in advance that he planned to retire from in-ring competition after the match. However, he has since opened the door for a possible return to wrestling.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter spoke to Gage Goldberg about Saturday Night's Main Event. The 19-year-old only had positive things to say about his father's performance against Gunther. He also revealed that his mother enjoyed the show.

"She thought it was a good match, for sure," Gage said. "She was just glad that dad made it out of the ring. She's always like the super scared type for whenever my dad goes into a WWE match. She's very scared and skeptical." [2:28 – 2:45]
youtube-cover
Watch the video above to hear Gage address several topics, including the possibility of him using his dad's iconic entrance one day.

How Gage Goldberg's mother would feel about him wrestling for WWE

From Bill Goldberg and Bron Breakker to The Rock and Roman Reigns, many WWE stars played football before switching careers to wrestling. Gage Goldberg is focused on playing football for the Colorado Buffaloes right now, but he is open to wrestling in the future.

Asked how his mother would react to him wrestling, Gage joked that she would be more worried about him than she is when his father competes:

"Whole different story [smiles]. I guarantee you, whole different story." [2:53 – 2:56]

In the same interview, Gage revealed what Bill Goldberg did the next day after his retirement match.

