Alexa Bliss has held the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships in WWE before. She once dropped the red brand's belt to one of the biggest names in combat sports history: Ronda Rousey.

It happened at SummerSlam 2018 and marked Rousey's first title win in the pro-wrestling juggernaut. She in turn became the first woman to have held championships in both the UFC and WWE.

Despite a mostly successful run in the Stamford-based promotion, Ronda experienced a downfall towards the end of her second stint, which culminated in the summer of 2023. To make matters worse, she has been consistently taking shots at the company and some of its employees.

Most recently, Rousey complained about how WWE treats Logan Paul and the fact that others do not get the same kind of privilege. This led to several fans online voicing their take on The Baddest Woman on the Planet, even discussing the chances of her resurfacing in the sports entertainment giant.

The ex-UFC star also credited Triple H for salvaging the medium since Vince McMahon resigned. According to her, the former chairman's out-of-touch decision-making had ruined the company for years.

Ronda Rousey's absence did not affect WWE; Alexa Bliss shared her thoughts

Ronda Rousey's first stint with the company was from 2018 to 2019. She capped it off with the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event. The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned in early 2022 to kick off her second stint with a Royal Rumble win.

Speaking about Rousey during the pandemic, Alexa Bliss got candid as she felt the former's absence did not affect the program even in the slightest. Furthermore, Bliss added that it was not only Ronda but the entire women's roster that helped the latter reach an impressive level in her rookie year:

"You know, I don't think it's changed that much. Our whole roster is dependent on more than just one person. And I think that there wouldn't be an impact of Ronda Rousey if it wasn't for the women opposite of her in the ring, helping her get there. You know, a lot of bodies laid down for her success. And it just goes to show that all of our women can be main eventers and all of our women can have that spotlight. Obviously, it was great having Ronda in WWE, but not much really — it's a group effort, and a team effort."

After taking the RAW Women's Title away from Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey went on to have a reign that lasted for 231 days before she dropped it to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. It remains to be seen if The Baddest Woman on the Planet ever makes a comeback in WWE.

