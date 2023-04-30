Several WWE Superstars have gained widespread popularity for their work in the ring. However, not many wrestlers have moved fans like Seth Rollins in recent years.

Rollins is one of the top stars in the industry today. The former WWE Champion has worked on different levels in the company and continues to give his best inside the squared circle.

The Visionary is working with a unique on-screen character that has seen him orchestrate the crowd with his catchy entrance theme. On a WWE tour to Paris, Rollins defeated The Miz in a singles contest.

Following his victory over The Miz, a Twitter user shared a video of fans singing his theme at a Paris subway station. The post caught the eye of wrestling fans around the world.

Following his victory over The Miz, a Twitter user shared a video of fans singing his theme at a Paris subway station.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to react to the video, with many pointing out the former WWE Champion's worldwide popularity. He has carved a niche in the industry and is widely regarded as one of the best sports entertainers in the world.

Seth Rollins has a massive fanbase

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to react to the video, with many pointing out the former WWE Champion's worldwide popularity.

Football/(talk @Footbal17803838 @TheEnemiesPE3 People who don’t know what’s going on are probs thinking wtf @TheEnemiesPE3 People who don’t know what’s going on are probs thinking wtf 😂

Seth Rollins has entertained fans all over the world with his incredible skills. It's great to see fans from different countries appreciate his work in the unlikeliest places.

Seth Rollins has called WWE a "circus"

The Visionary has traveled with the company all around the world to entertain his supporters. This has required him to work several days a week and appear in countless shows.

Appearing in an interview with his wife, Becky Lynch, on KTLA 5, Seth Rollins said that superstars had to travel 52 weeks a year to perform in different countries. This made the business a circus.

"Yes, I mean it's 100% a circus. We are traveling 52 weeks a year, wrestling over 100 shows. We're all live every Monday in a different town and we're doing tours globally. We've got international pay-per-views coming up in Saudi Arabia and Puerto Rico. We've got one in London as well. So, I mean we are the circus. We're one of the only big acts still doing it. It's us and Cirque Du Soleil and that's it."

Fans will see their favorite superstars perform in Puerto Rico at Backlash on May 6, 2023. A few weeks later, WWE Superstars will entertain viewers in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions. This will be closely followed by the Money in the Bank premium live event in London, England.

