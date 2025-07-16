Goldberg has a message for critics following his final WWE match

Goldberg had his final match in WWE this past weekend. He took on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in Atlanta.

The Ring General and the WWE legend went back and forth for 14 minutes and 23 seconds. This was Da Man's longest match since Armageddon in 2003, when he collided with Triple H and Kane in a nearly 20-minute contest.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg recently called out his critics and sent a message to those saying that he couldn't wrestle for more than two minutes.

"So, where are all the people that said I can't wrestle more than two minutes, and oh, he sweats so much when he walks to the ring. People listen to me. I pour a bottle of water on my head before I walk to the ring. There is a reason I sweat all the time. I couldn't have done it without my dance partner." [From 4:44 to 5:04]

Over the past few years, the majority of his matches lasted less than 10 minutes, and on some occasions even less than five minutes.

Goldberg praises Gunther after their match at Saturday Night's Main Event

The WWE legend had nothing but praise for his opponent after Saturday Night's Main Event. Goldberg and Gunther teased a match last October at Bad Blood, and their feud culminated on July 12, 2025, in Atlanta.

During the interview with Ariel Helwani, Da Man shared his experience of working with The Ring General.

"Gunther was an unbelievable guy to work with. It was awesome. I had a good time and I was laughing. I actually had fun. There were moments in that match where I actually enjoyed myself, and I can’t say that I’ve done that very many times." [H/T: eWrestling]

Gunther is now shifting his attention to his next opponent, with CM Punk set to face him at SummerSlam in early August.

