"Gonna be called the Looney Tunes" - Vince Russo picks former RAW Women's Champion and other popular WWE Superstars for new faction (Exclusive)

Nikki Cross has been unhinged on RAW for a while now since departing from her superhero gimmick. Over the last few weeks, Cross has been silently stalking Candice LeRae for no apparent reason. Another superstar that seems to send chills down the spine is Dexter Lumis. The silent star has an ominous presence and has managed to intimidate his opponents since returning to WWE last year.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo joked that WWE should build a new faction around Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Michin, and Asuka. He further detailed that all the members had their own eccentricities and could be called the "Looney Tunes."

"We're gonna have a new group. They're gonna be called Looney Tunes. We're gonna have Dexter, we're gonna have Nikki, we're gonna have crazy Michin and we're gonna have Asuka. We're gonna put these four together in a faction and they're gonna be called the Looney Tunes." [From 1:03:00 - 1:03:26]

Vince Russo also spoke about the Candice LeRae - Nikki Cross angle on WWE RAW

During the same conversation, Russo also shared his thoughts on the current storyline playing out between Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross, where the latter has been stalking LeRae.

In a backstage segment on RAW this week, Nikki Cross told Carmella that she was playing hide and seek with her 'new friend.' Candice LeRae then emerged to talk to Cross, but she laughed maniacally and then walked off.

"This is not even Candice LeRae's fault She's being produced. Think about this in real life." Russo continued, "She confronts Nikki Cross about why are you stalking me. And Nikki Cross laughs at her and then Nikki Cross walks off and we get LeRae [confused staring]. That's not what would happen."

The wrestling veteran felt that Candice should have confronted her stalker rather than just let her go.

