Gunther breaks character; WWE star Penta brutally mocked

Gunther was in action on Saturday in Mexico City, as he defended his World Heavyweight Championship against fellow RAW Superstar Penta in a WWE Live Event.

During the match, The Ring General mocked his opponent by imitating the way Penta walks during his entrance.

It is not the first time that the reigning champion has mocked Penta, as the two superstars collided for the title in a recent live event, where Gunther tried to unmask Penta before claiming the victory and retaining his title.

The Ring General now shifts his attention to SummerSlam, where he will take on CM Punk in one of his biggest challenges during his reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

CM Punk praises Gunther ahead of title match at SummerSlam - "The future of the business"

The Best in the World has yet to claim a title since his WWE return in November 2023. He now has the opportunity to return to the top, as he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

During a recent appearance on The ComicBook Nation, CM Punk had nothing but high praise for his opponent at The Biggest Party of The Summer, calling him the "future of the business." Meanwhile, he named a few superstars that he wanted to face should he dethrone The Ring General and win the title this coming weekend.

"He is on the top of the list and he’s a guy who I look at as the future of the business. Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Damian Priest, there’s all these guys I look at like, 'Oh man I want to get in the ring with them,' and I immediately start cooking up ideas," Punk said. [H/T The Sport Review]

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Punk and whether he will walk out of New Jersey as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

