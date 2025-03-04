Gunther claims RAW attack was just the beginning; puts WWE star on notice

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 04, 2025 22:31 GMT
Gunther picked up a victory last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Gunther sent a warning to Jey Uso following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Ring General defeated Otis last night in a singles match and attacked the Alpha Academy member afterward.

Jey Uso made the save but was then attacked by A-Town Down Under. The World Heavyweight Champion capitalized and choked Main Event Jey out in the middle of the ring. Following the attack on WWE RAW, the 37-year-old took to his Instagram story to claim that the same thing was going to happen to the Men's Royal Rumble winner for the next seven weeks on the road to WrestleMania 41.

"This is what will happen for the next 7 weeks," he wrote.
The champion sends a warning to Jey Uso on Instagram following RAW. [Image credit: Screenshot of Gunther&#039;s Instagram story]
The leader of Imperium captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor betrayed The Archer of Infamy during the match and cost his former stablemate the title.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Gunther

Former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw with Gunther's victory over Otis last night on RAW.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend stated that the World Heavyweight Champion takes too much punishment during his matches. He noted that if the champion has a back and forth match with everyone he faces, it no longer means anything.

"That would be okay because of the size of Otis, but it's not okay when Gunther goes 50-50 against everybody. That's the problem! If he is dominating people and all of a sudden he goes 50-50 with Otis, now Otis goes over. But the fact that he goes 50-50 with everybody, Otis doesn't mean anything." [From 53:50 onwards]
Jey Uso has had a ton of success as a tag team wrestler and is a former Intercontinental Champion as well. However, the veteran has never captured a major singles title during his time with the company. It will be fascinating to see if The Yeet Master can capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

