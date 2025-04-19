Gunther gives major advice to Jey Uso ahead of their World Heavyweight Title clash tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41

Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. Ahead of their clash, The Ring General gave a piece of advice to his opponent.

Jey Uso and Gunther squared off in three one-on-one matches in the past 14 months. However, the former Bloodline member fell to The Ring General each time. After winning the Men's Royal Rumble 2025, the 39-year-old again chose to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at this year's WrestleMania. The two WWE Superstars are set to kick off the first night of The Show of Shows tonight.

In an interview with The Sporting Tribune, Gunther discussed his upcoming clash with Uso. He advised his opponent to "show something different" in their fourth clash than he did in their three previous matches:

"Well, he's got to show something different than the three times before because it didn't work out for him. I guess there's more on the line for him personally than it is for me personally. I think he has the bigger point to prove. I don't have anything to prove really. So, it's a very difficult situation for me. But yeah, I'm looking forward to it and I think we got it right on track at the right time and I think it's one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend. So, I'm ready to step into that role and fulfill it," he said. [0:40 - 1:09]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Jey Uso must beat Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41, says Layla

On the Chairshot Sports podcast, former WWE Women's Champion Layla discussed the highly anticipated clash between Gunther and Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran claimed WWE CCO Triple H and his creative team must book Uso to dethrone The Ring General, or else they would ruin the Royal Rumble winner's career:

"Jey keeps getting passed over. He's proven that he is a top, top, top, huge babyface. He's proven that he can be a name, he can sell merch. They need to put money on him. They need to go with Jey now. If they don't go with Jey now, they're gonna ruin his career. Like, how many more times are they gonna be like, 'Jey, we'll get you the next time'? Let him win. He deserves to win this. Like, Gunther's amazing, but give it to Jey. It's about time," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can finally fulfill his dream of becoming World Champion tonight.

If you use the quote from the first part of the article, please credit The Sporting Tribune and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

