Gunther to lose & shake Goldberg’s hand at Saturday Night’s Main Event, says ex-WWE employee; but there’s a twist (Exclusive)

WWE legend Goldberg is returning to the promotion to have one final match at this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event. The 58-year-old will challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the title in what will be Da Man's final match within the squared circle.
The veteran will emerge victorious in his return and dethrone the champion, according to former WWE employee Vince Russo. Gunther and Goldberg have had a long rivalry, getting into an altercation with each other at Bad Blood 2024 after Gunther had insulted the 58-year-old.
Addressing their long-awaited match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo claimed that Gunther will lose the title to Goldberg and proceed to shake the victor's hand. However, it would be a ruse, and he'd perform a low blow on the champion, leaving the door open for Seth Rollins to cash in.
"This is how I think they can get all of out of it. Goldberg and and Gunther have as much of a knockdown dragout as they possibly can have, okay. Get Goldberg over with the spear. Okay, he gets speared, Gunther gets up, goes and shakes Goldberg's hand, raises Goldberg's hand. The whole Oh my god, they're turning Gunther babyface. No, Gunther lowblows Goldberg, gets heat on Goldberg. Here comes Seth with the case and his two thugs. The two thugs s**t can Gunther out of the ring and Rollins covers Goldberg one, two, three. I think that covers everybody. I believe in order to cover everybody in some way, shape or form, I think that case has to be cashed in," Russo said. [From 24:50 onwards]
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event is set to be headlined by the title match between Gunther and Goldberg, but it isn't the only title being defended on the show. Newly crowned US Champion Solo Sikoa will have his first title defense at the show against his elder brother, Jimmy Uso.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE