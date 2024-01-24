Gunther shares his thoughts following WWE RAW showdown

Gunther was involved in a major segment on this week's edition of WWE RAW. He recently shared his thoughts about his big confrontation on Monday night on his social media.

The Ring General interrupted Seth Rollins' opening promo to start Monday's episode of RAW in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rollins was updating the fans about the status of his left knee which was injured during his match against Jinder Mahal last week.

Rollins confirmed that he suffered a torn MCL, but he was willing to defy his doctors and defend his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion responded by claiming that he'll win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and challenge Rollins.

In a post on his official X account, Gunther shared a video of his confrontation with Seth Rollins. It was the part where the 36-year-old champion told Rollins what he thought of him. He even captioned it:

"Honest opinion."

The two gentlemen are among two of the best wrestlers in the world today. It was true that "they were avoiding each other" for some quite time now, considering they only had one WWE TV match against each other.

It happened on the November 8th episode of Monday Night RAW in 2019 held in Manchester, England. The Intercontinental Champion was still known as WALTER at that point, with The Visionary winning the match by disqualification following interference by Alexander Wolfe, Ludwig Kaizer and Giovanni Vinci.

Kevin Owens and the Street Profits evened the odds, which resulted in a 4-v-4 tag team match that the babyfaces won.

Gunther less than a month away from setting another record

Gunther has the single-longest reign as Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He won the title on the June 10, 2022 edition of SmackDown, defeating Ricochet for his first championship on the main roster.

The Ring General has since held the championship for 592 days and is less than a month away from making history. He's close to breaking Pedro Morales' record for the longest combined reign as Intercontinental Champion at 617 days.

But before he can set the record, the champion will defend the Intercontinental Title against Kofi Kingston next week on the red brand. It's a big week for him since he'll be competing at the Royal Rumble this coming Saturday.

Gunther and his current reign certainly have been very impressive and one of the must-see aspects of Monday Night RAW for quite some time now.

Do you think Gunther will break Pedro Morales' record for longest-combined reign as Intercontinental Champion? Share your answers in the comments section below.

