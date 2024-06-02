Gunther has a six-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship match, for winning the WWE King of the Ring Tournament, will only happen at SummerSlam in August. So how the Stamford-based promotion books The Ring General in the next two months bears watching.

He is currently riding high on a wave of momentum after picking up a submission win over former WWE Champion Sheamus, and then defeating others in the King of the Ring Tournament before finally bettering Randy Orton in the final in Saudi Arabia.

Last week on RAW, the newly crowned King of the Ring kicked off the show by addressing his upcoming title shot. The Austrian was interrupted by the current World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, followed by the latter's next challenger, Drew McIntyre. Interestingly, the creative team used former Universal Champion Braun Strowman briefly in the segment as well.

Strowman was seen standing toe-to-toe with Priest, seemingly teasing a future program between the two. While all of the aforementioned stars could be in the World Heavyweight Championship picture in the coming months, Gunther stands as a formidable foe to whoever walks into SummerSlam this year as the champion.

The Ring General shared a six-word message today on his X (formerly Twitter) account ahead of this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. His message seems to indicate that he is feeling extremely confident and self-assured right now.

"When you hold ALL the cards…..," Gunther wrote on social media.

You can check out his post below:

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest will take place at Clash at the Castle: Scotland in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15. The Scottish Warrior has already returned to the ring after his hiatus of over a month. He wrestled Jey Uso in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air last Friday night.

Bronson Reed shares strange story about his first meeting with Gunther before WWE

Bronson Reed and Gunther are part of the main roster on Monday Night RAW. However, long before they made their way to WWE, the two superstars first met at a hotel room, that they were sharing, during their time at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

They were wrestling in Los Angeles for the promotion PWG at the time. Recounting the incident while laughing hysterically, Reed was surprised that fans knew about this story beforehand.

"I didn't realise this is out there online but yes, it's true! You have two big boys staying in a hotel room together, these things happen. And the first time I met Gunther, then Walter, at the time, we were in L.A. for a wrestling promotion called PWG. A lot of guys that wrestled in PWG are now in WWE or other places. He knocked on the hotel room door we were sharing together. I opened the door and I said, 'Sorry mate. Toilet's clogged.' That was my first introduction to Gunther," Reed guffawed as he told the story.

In the season premiere of RAW on October 16 last year, Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed. The Aussie is currently after the same belt, albeit addressed his issues with Alpha Academy, especially Otis.

WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mark Henry recently praised Gunther, naming him one of their favorite wrestlers today. They even claimed that fans need The Ring General for the style of wrestling he brings to the table.

