Gunther taunts Jey Uso fans following WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 18, 2025 22:33 GMT
Uso will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania this year. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Gunther mocked Jey Uso and his fans on social media today following last night's episode of WWE RAW. Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble match and will challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

The champion mocked Uso's entrance through the crowd last night on RAW. The 37-year-old almost attacked Pat McAfee for supporting The Yeet Master, but the Men's Royal Rumble winner made the save. The two stars then brawled before security finally broke it up.

The Austrian star took to Instagram to mock Jey Uso and suggested that fans were to blame for what was going to happen to him at WrestleMania 41.

"After Wrestlemania, all of you will have blood on your hands," he wrote.
The leader of Imperium successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Uso last month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Former WWE star reacts to brawl between Jey Uso and Gunther on RAW

Former WWE Superstar EC3 shared his thoughts on the brawl between Gunther and Jey Uso last night on RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, EC3 stated that the World Heavyweight Champion should have cut a promo by himself without being confronted by the Men's Royal Rumble winner. The veteran added that the company was relying too much on pull-apart brawls for their storylines.

"Like man, sometimes that pull apart's of great usage in very limited doses because I mean, remember the [Steve] Austin-[Mike] Tyson pull apart and even when Tyson Fury was around, like, I think it was Braun [Strowman], right? Like, pull-aparts could be dynamic, and like 'Taker-Brock [Lesnar] pull-aparts were crazy. And then if you keep doing them, it's just like whatever," said EC3. [From 45:35 onwards]
Gunther reached 200 days as World Heavyweight Champion today. It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can capture the title from the Imperium star at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
