Gunther vs. Goldberg Was "The Best Match Ever," Former WWE Star Says (Exclusive)

Gunther defeated Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Reflecting on the show, Ernest Miller only had positive things to say about the final match of Goldberg's legendary WWE career.

Miller made his name as The Cat in WCW from 1997 to 2001 before briefly working for WWE. The 61-year-old watched Goldberg's retirement match from ringside at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. He also walked his former WCW co-worker to the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Miller said the match was the best of Goldberg's career.

"I mean, I don't know, I wasn't watching the referee. I was just sitting down enjoying a great match. The match was probably the best match ever. The best match ever. It was the best match on that night, I can tell you that, because it was just constant fighting, back and forth. You take me, I'll take you." [4:17–4:32]

Watch the video above to hear Miller's response when asked to explain why he was part of Goldberg's entourage.

Ernest Miller addresses Goldberg's final WWE defeat and post-match speech

Following Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg complained that his full post-match speech did not air on television due to NBC time constraints.

Ernest Miller clarified to Bill Apter that Gunther did not make the former Universal Champion pass out at the end of the match. He also jokingly compared his long-time friend's in-ring promo to a speech from civil rights activist Martin Luther King.

"First of all, people like you that have never been in the ring, never been in a real fight, never been worth a damn in their life, listen, bro, he was never out," Miller said. "Read in between the lines. Goldberg did not ever go out. He was down for a couple of seconds. He popped right back up and gave a whole speech. That little speech he gave at the end, that was longer than Martin Luther King's speech." [3:48–4:12]

In a separate interview, Goldberg's son, Gage, shared his honest thoughts on his father's speech being cut short.

Ernest Miller was speaking at TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina. Check out their Facebook page for more information about future events.

