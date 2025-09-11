  • home icon
"Gutted, scraped, scratched & clawed" - AJ Lee broke barriers despite peers who "were not good", says former WWE star

By JP David
Published Sep 11, 2025 13:50 GMT
AJ Lee returned to WWE after more than a decade. (Photo: WWE.com)

AJ Lee made her WWE return after more than a decade last Friday on SmackDown. A former WWE star had nothing but kind words for Lee, putting her over for breaking barriers during her first stint with the company.

With CM Punk being hounded by Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, he turned to his wife to get even against his bitter rival. Lee arrived on SmackDown and attacked the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion. Their mixed tag team match at WrestlePalooza, which will be Lee's first match since March 30, 2015, was confirmed on RAW.

Speaking on the Massive Heat podcast, Matt Morgan praised AJ Lee for her previous work in WWE. Morgan mentioned how Lee had to battle a lot of things during her time, including peers who weren't as good as her in the ring. She managed to overcome every obstacle to be an inspiration to the current generation of superstars.

"She's somebody that like gutted, scraped, scratched and clawed. As a girl from New Jersey, working her way through the indies to get her shot in WWE at a time when they were looking for girls that were like Playboy models, if you remember. She got through all of that and still got over, still became a multi-time champion and still was putting on huge great in-ring work matches nonstop with girls that, I'm going to keep it a buck, that were not good. Some of them were, but the majority of them were not as far as in-ring action goes and in-ring psychology goes," Morgan said.
AJ Lee's first run in WWE lasted from 2009 to 2015, winning the WWE Divas Championship three times.

AJ Lee signed a multi-year contract with WWE

For those wondering if AJ Lee's return was just a one-off match, BodySlam.net reported some good news. Lee signed a multi-year deal with WWE and will be wrestling on a full-time schedule.

Triple H shared a video of Lee's contract signing on social media, which has gone viral. At just 38 years old, the three-time Divas Champion appeared to be in the best shape of her life. WWE has already positioned her as a rival for Becky Lynch, possibly for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Please credit Massive Heat podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you used the quote from this article.

