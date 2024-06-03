Hall of Famer reacts to being snubbed by WWE

WWE keeps close relationships with many wrestling legends and Hall of Famers. However, the company has also distanced itself from many popular names over the years, for various reasons. A certain two-sport Hall of Famer is seemingly being snubbed when it comes to special events, and he does not know why.

Ken Shamrock was the inaugural inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame, along with Royce Gracie in 2003. He was also inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2020. The inaugural UFC Superfight Champion began his pro wrestling career in 1988, before MMA, working for indie promotions and in Japan, then joining World Wrestling Entertainment in early 1997 with an established name. He left in late 1999 to focus on his UFC career, but later had more wrestling success with TNA, NJPW, and the indies. Despite his storied career, the self-proclaimed Mr. Wrestling is yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Trending

The World's Most Dangerous Man recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ringside News, and was asked if he knows why WWE doesn't bring him back for special anniversary shows. Shamrock said there's obviously a reason, but he doesn't know what that might be, pointing to how he was only with the company for 3 years but he was a pro wrestler before a MMA fighter.

"In the last, probably 10 years, there's been an earthquake in WWE, you know? There's been a lot of things going on behind the scenes that fans don't see, that I'm able to hear through the grapevine, that have been always unsettling. Now, I believe that there's some actual organization starting to happen, and an actual business starting to be re-built. So, we'll see what happens in the next couple years," Ken Shamrock said. [From 22:50 to 23:48]

The 60-year-old Shamrock continued:

"I'm appreciative, very grateful, and I don't look at it like I need other people to pat me on the back for what I've done. I know what I've done, and the level I've done it at, and for me, my family, the people around me, and the fans ... that's already there. Obviously being in the WWE Hall of Fame would be a definite cherry on top, but it's not going to define me, it's not going to diminish what I've done," Ken Shamrock said. [From 23:49 to 24:37]

Shamrock is a one-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and the 1998 King of the Ring.

WWE legend inducted Ken Shamrock into the TNA Hall of Fame

Ken Shamrock signed a one-year deal with TNA in 2002, and debuted on their inaugural pay-per-view to win the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship. He is officially recognized as TNA's first World Champion.

The World's Most Dangerous Man had a brief TNA run in 2004, then again from August 2019 - January 2021. This included an induction into the TNA Hall of Fame during Bound For Glory Weekend in 2020.

The wrestling world was shocked after it was announced that wrestling legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be inducting his friend Shamrock, who he also worked with in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Rock ended up inducting Shamrock into the TNA Hall of Fame during Bound For Glory. He did not appear live, but did the induction virtually via video that aired during the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback