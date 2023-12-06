Why did Ken Shamrock leave WWE? Past explored amid Legends deal signing

Ken Shamrock was recently reported to have joined several WWE icons that have signed a Legends deal with the company. However, unlike the rest of the legends in the deal, he didn't perform in the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. As it turns out, he had several reasons for departing back then.

Ken Shamrock was already well-known before joining WWE as he began his professional career in mixed martial arts. From 1993 to 1996, he fought in the UFC and was even part of its very first event in 1993. However, in 1997, he joined the former WWF, where he stayed for only two years. He left in 1999 when The Attitude Era was only booming.

The former UFC fighter stated with NBC Sports Boston that although he loved professional wrestling, he always felt he would return to MMA. Ken shared that he initially left MMA to support his family comfortably. However, this was not the only factor in his departure.

Ken Shamrock also said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight that constantly being on the road became one factor in his departure. He stated that he felt the time spent in the company was not used to his liking.

Finally, while speaking with VLADTV, the wrestling legend explained that he felt that he and the company were not seeing eye-to-eye regarding his creative directions. He felt that WWE didn't know what to do with him, and his storylines didn't make sense.

Expand Tweet

The World's Most Dangerous Man returned to MMA after leaving WWE. He also returned to the UFC in 2002 and stayed there until 2006. He also fought in Bellator MMA and Pride Fighting Championship. He also wrestled in TNA in 2002 and returned in 2019 to 2021.

Does Ken Shamrock's reported Legends deal mean he will return to WWE?

Ken Shamrock is part of the UFC and IMPACT Hall of Fame.

Royal Rumble is already nearing, which means The Road to WrestleMania is starting. With this, the company is expected to form the 2024 Hall of Famers list. Interestingly, the former Intercontinental Champion might be on them.

On an episode of the UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter said the Stamford-based promotion might have dropped a hint of Ken returning, possibly for the Hall of Fame, by suddenly advertising his merchandise.

Who else is on the WWE Legends contract?

If rumors are true, Shamrock is just one of the many icons who signed a Legends deal with WWE. He is joined by Mick Foley, Kane, The Godfather, The Undertaker, and many more.

It would be interesting to see if the deal with Ken Shamrock will lead to future on-screen appearances.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.