"He is All Elite baby" - Fans go berserk after top SmackDown Superstar officially ends 27-year run with WWE

Wrestling fans on Twitter have gone berserk after learning that Edge's WWE contract has officially expired as of September 30, 2023.

The Rated-R Superstar last wrestled on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, which saw him defeat his long-time friend Sheamus. Since then, rumors of him jumping ship to AEW have gone wild, though the 49-year-old legend affirmed that WWE offered him a contract extension.

It looks like Edge has decided not to renew his contract, making himself one of the hottest free agents in the pro wrestling market today.

The company also removed him from the SmackDown intro and miscellaneous internal roster, further fueling speculation of his imminent AEW arrival. Earlier reports suggested that the Hall of Famer could appear at WrestleDream pay-per-view, which takes place in Seattle tonight.

Interestingly, Darby Allin and the reigning TNT Champion Christian Cage are slated to headline the show. With The Ultimate Opportunitist officially bringing the curtain down on his 27-year WWE run, fans couldn't be more excited about the possibility of Adam Copeland debuting in the main event of WrestleDream:

Kurt Angle doesn't think Edge is leaving WWE for AEW

Edge has been the mainstay of the global juggernaut for over two decades, and he's probably the last person one would expect to leave the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold Medalist ruled out the possibility of Edge following in the footsteps of Christian Cage to All Elite Wrestling. Angle noted that The Rated-R Superstar is going to be with WWE for life:

"He’s been loyal since day one. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of other wrestlers have crossed over, especially his best friend and kind of brother, Christian, but I just don’t see Edge doing that. I really believe he’s going to be WWE for life" Angle said.

Nevertheless, Edge has achieved everything there is to offer in World Wrestling Entertainment. His sensational return at Royal Rumble 2020 would go down as one of the greatest comebacks in sports entertainment history.

However, fans have been clamoring for one last tag team run for Christian Cage and Edge ever since the two men briefly reunited at Royal Rumble 2021. It would be a shame if fans didn't get to see them together in the same ring before it's done and dusted.

Would you like to see Edge make his AEW debut at WrestleDream pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments section below.