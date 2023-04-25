WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes it was unwise for CM Punk to show up at Monday Night RAW last night in Chicago.

A few hours before yesterday's Monday Night RAW episode, reports suggested that AEW star CM Punk was backstage at the event. The former WWE Champion reportedly spoke to a few superstars, including The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Tamina. He also had a conversation with WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. Punk was then asked to leave the building after a phone call from Vince McMahon.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on the incident, stating that it was an unwise decision from Punk. The current NXT commentator pointed out that the AEW star could have gotten into a fight backstage at RAW.

"I'm gonna tell you, him showing up unexpectedly in a show in Chicago, I don't think it was wise first of all. And I don't think, you know, he should have thought it was going to be a pleasant greeting. He could've gotten into a fight," he said. [9:23 - 9:36]

A WWE star seemingly commented on reports of CM Punk being at RAW

The reports of CM Punk being backstage at Monday Night RAW have caused a frenzy in the wrestling community. Many fans began to speculate why the AEW star was there despite seemingly having a rocky relationship with the company and several of its top superstars.

Meanwhile, NXT star Dijak took to Twitter to seemingly comment on these reports, pointing out that fans should focus on the talents who are there to perform every week.

"You know who else is backstage at #WWERaw? A bunch of hardworking talent who bust their as* every week for your entertainment. Enjoy the show, sounds like a HUGE one," he wrote.

