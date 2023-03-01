"He was just a pr*ck" - Maven slams Ex-WWE star for being a 'd*ck'

Former Hardcore Champion Maven recently disclosed what he thought of Dean Malenko as a WWE agent.

After co-winning the inaugural season of Tough Enough alongside Nidia Guenard, Maven signed with the Stamford-based company in 2001. That same year, Dean Malenko retired from the in-ring competition and transitioned into a road agent for WWE. The 62-year-old held that position for nearly 18 years before leaving in April 2019.

In an interview with Cafe de Rene, Maven slammed Malenko for being a "pr*ck" while working as an agent.

"He was just a pr*ck. Like for no reason. Once again, what do I threaten you? How do I threaten you in any way? Like we're not at an amusement park. There's no ride I can get on you can't get on. I've never understood why but he was just a pr*ck. And guess what? I wanted to be like, 'I get it Dean. You're a better wrestler than I'll ever hope to be. I bow to you.' Like, you know, but you don't have to be a d*ck because I can't do something my second year of doing it as well as you can," he said. [0:41 - 1:18]

Maven believes Triple H prevented him from getting pushed in WWE

During his WWE run, Maven had a few storylines with current Hall of Famers, such as The Undertaker and Torrie Wilson. He also received a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against Triple H.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, the former Tough Enough winner claimed that The Game disliked him and prevented him from getting a push in the Stamford-based company.

"I have my theories. My theory is just Hunter didn't like me. I actually got confirmation of this at one of the signings I did just a few months ago from Sarge [Sgt Slaughter]. Sarge pulled me aside and I'm catching up with Slaughter and he was like, 'Maven, I always fought for you.' It's like, 'always fought for you in the writers' meetings.' And he was like, 'there's one guy holding you back.' (...) I was like, 'Sarge, who was it?' He was like, 'ahhh I don't want...' And I'm like, 'was it Hunter?' And he's like, 'yeah.' I was like 'that motherf**ker,'" he said.

