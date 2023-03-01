Create

"He was just a pr*ck" - Maven slams Ex-WWE star for being a 'd*ck'

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Mar 01, 2023 23:03 IST
Former WWE Superstar Maven won the 2001 Tough Enough competition
Former WWE Superstar Maven won the 2001 Tough Enough competition

Former Hardcore Champion Maven recently disclosed what he thought of Dean Malenko as a WWE agent.

After co-winning the inaugural season of Tough Enough alongside Nidia Guenard, Maven signed with the Stamford-based company in 2001. That same year, Dean Malenko retired from the in-ring competition and transitioned into a road agent for WWE. The 62-year-old held that position for nearly 18 years before leaving in April 2019.

In an interview with Cafe de Rene, Maven slammed Malenko for being a "pr*ck" while working as an agent.

"He was just a pr*ck. Like for no reason. Once again, what do I threaten you? How do I threaten you in any way? Like we're not at an amusement park. There's no ride I can get on you can't get on. I've never understood why but he was just a pr*ck. And guess what? I wanted to be like, 'I get it Dean. You're a better wrestler than I'll ever hope to be. I bow to you.' Like, you know, but you don't have to be a d*ck because I can't do something my second year of doing it as well as you can," he said. [0:41 - 1:18]
youtube-cover

Maven recently claimed that John Cena was a bad wrestler. Check out his comments here.

Maven believes Triple H prevented him from getting pushed in WWE

During his WWE run, Maven had a few storylines with current Hall of Famers, such as The Undertaker and Torrie Wilson. He also received a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against Triple H.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, the former Tough Enough winner claimed that The Game disliked him and prevented him from getting a push in the Stamford-based company.

"I have my theories. My theory is just Hunter didn't like me. I actually got confirmation of this at one of the signings I did just a few months ago from Sarge [Sgt Slaughter]. Sarge pulled me aside and I'm catching up with Slaughter and he was like, 'Maven, I always fought for you.' It's like, 'always fought for you in the writers' meetings.' And he was like, 'there's one guy holding you back.' (...) I was like, 'Sarge, who was it?' He was like, 'ahhh I don't want...' And I'm like, 'was it Hunter?' And he's like, 'yeah.' I was like 'that motherf**ker,'" he said.

Maven previously detailed his uncomfortable experience kissing ex-WWE Diva in front of her boyfriend. Check out the story here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Quick Links

Edited by UJALA
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...