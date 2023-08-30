"He loves being in stuff that's fake" - Dillon Danis takes aim at Logan Paul's WWE career

Logan Paul has been constantly ridiculed by his next opponent, Dillon Danis. The latter has aimed at his WWE career this time.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has wrestled a few matches in the Stamford-based promotion, performing incredibly in each of them. He has now shifted his focus back to boxing, choosing Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis as his opponent.

Both of these bitter rivals will face off on "The Prime Card" on the Misfits' boxing pay-per-view event. In the promotion for the match, Danis ripped into Logan's love life and went after his fiancee, Nina Agdal, targeting the Danish model's past relationships.

The aggressive trash-talk from Dillon Danis has gone to new lengths of playing mind games, and he decided to insult Logan Paul for being a WWE Superstar.

He called the social media star out on X (formerly Twitter) for enjoying fake things, insulting professional wrestling and his fiancee.

"Logan loves pro wrestling and his fiancé…he loves being in stuff that’s fake," Danis wrote.

Logan Paul on whether Dillon Danis' trolling has soured his relationship with Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis has not taken it easy on Logan for the promotion of their boxing match at the Misfits' pay-per-view event on October 14 in Manchester, England.

He has employed vicious tactics of getting into his rivals' skin before and has taken it to new heights as he targeted Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. Danis has constantly mocked Agdal for her public life and posted photos of her past relationships on his social media.

However, Paul has kept relatively silent and calm throughout the challenging situation. He recently discussed the matter on the FLAGRANT podcast and got candid if Danis' mental attacks at him have gotten to him and affected his relationship with Nina Agdal.

"Me and Nina are so f***ing open with each other. I knew she had long-term relationships her whole life. I knew some of them were very public. She has been famous for her entire adult life. 11 years, she has been paparazzi'd. I know what kind of person she is. She knows what kind of person I am... At one point I was the most hated person on the planet. I've heard it all, I've seen it all. I'm numb to it. I know who I am. I know who my girl is. I know we love each other," Logan Paul said.

It remains to be seen whether Paul keeps quiet throughout Danis' constant attacks on his personal life and fiancee.

