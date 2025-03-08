"He needs a redemption arc" — WWE fans split over Randy Orton facing a huge name in 2025

Randy Orton kicked off WWE SmackDown this past Friday with a huge pop from the Philadelphia crowd at Wells Fargo Center. The veteran has never been this popular among fans, which brings us to his potential match against John Cena in 2025. Only this time, the dynamic has changed.

Ad

Throughout their illustrious careers, Orton and Cena wrestled over 200 times, including 10 singles bouts on premium live events. The Viper was always the heel to the 16-time World Champion.

Following John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 and Randy Orton's lambasting of Cena on SmackDown Friday, fans took to X/Twitter. They were split regarding Orton retiring his longtime rival.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

While many showed excitement, some did not want John to retire a heel after spending nearly his entire career a babyface. Some also feel that The Viper does not need the nod of retiring Cena, so it could go to another wrestler on the WWE roster who could use it as a launching pad for potential superstardom.

Fans react to Randy Orton facing John Cena following Cena's heel turn [Images credit: WWE.com and X/Twitter]

John Cena will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

Ad

Randy Orton puts Kevin Owens on notice ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton made his first appearance for WWE at Elimination Chamber 2025 since November 2024, when he got injured, thanks to Kevin Owens.

The Viper cut a passionate promo on SmackDown, talking about letting his guard down and considering a select few colleagues his friends. Two of them were John Cena and Kevin Owens. Regarding Owens, the 14-time World Champion wondered why KO felt so jealous after having a noteworthy career, including two WrestleMania main events.

Ad

He concluded his promo by reminding fans of his attempted Punt Kick on Kevin Owens, claiming that Owens would get his receipt.

Ad

WWE analyst Sam Roberts noted Owens and Orton's rivalry would revolve around two banned moves, and that would be the selling point of their potential singles bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you see The Viper going after John Cena after ending his rivalry with Kevin Owens? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback