"He wasn't in his right mind" - Former champion on getting fired from WWE by Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) recently opened up about her departure from the Stamford-based company.

After spending two years in WCW, Blayze left Ted Turner's promotion to join WWE in 1993. She spent about two years there, during which time she held the WWF/E Women's Championship three times. However, the company released her from her contract in late 1995.

In a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, the Hall of Famer opened up about getting fired from WWE, disclosing that she was a Vince McMahon girl.

I was always a Vince girl, you know, as far as business. And Vince was, I knew it wasn't deliberate," she said. [16:29 - 16:36]

The 58-year-old also recalled her reaction to receiving the news of her release, revealing that she was shocked.

"I was like 'what? What the hell? What the...? What? this is a rip, right? this is a joke?' No, call the office that's what it was. Just let me go. I was still their champion. He [Vince McMahon] wasn't thinking right because if you've been back then, Vince would never let their champion go. He wasn't in his right mind. When I say that is because I knew it wasn't hurtful or deliberate," she added. [16:57 - 17:24]

Alundra Blayze on why Vince McMahon fired her from WWE

In her interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, Alundra Blayze detailed why Vince McMahon decided to fire her from the Stamford-based company while she was still the Women's Champion.

The Hall of Famer stated that McMahon was going through several problems at the time, disclosing that WWE almost went out of business.

"He [Vince McMahon] was going through the steroid scandal then, which was huge. He was going through the IRS scandal and all the, you know, personal crap and, you know, affair sh*t. And that, you know, he needed to downsize because their doors almost closed right then. And he didn't know what to do, so he just got rid of the women. Like I wasn't really paid sh*t anyway. He should've cut half the men's roster. That's what he should have done and kept the women alive." [17:33 - 18:01]

