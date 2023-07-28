"He's not a god – he's a man" - Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' chances against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is set to take on Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Paul Heyman recently opened up about their upcoming Tribal Combat match, stating to bring in Reigns’ surprising streak.

The Tribal Chief enjoyed a lengthy undefeated streak heading into Night of Champions 2023. He teamed up with Solo Sikoa at the event and lost the match to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, thanks to interference from Jimmy Uso.

This led to a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match at Money in the Bank, where The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey pinned The Tribal Chief to win the match, which was the first time that Reigns was pinned since December 2019.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have agreed to compete in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and it looks like Reigns is on the back foot for the first time in his current run.

The USA Network asked Paul Heyman about Roman Reigns’ chances in the upcoming match. The Wise Man was reminded about the latter’s losing streak, which has come as a surprise to many fans.

Here is what he said:

"Of course the loss is hanging over Roman's head – it's the Sword of Damocles. Jey Uso has stripped the Tribal Chief of his sense of invincibility, invulnerability, of the sense that he is impervious to loss. We've never presented Roman Reigns as a god, only that he's in God Mode. But we've always been very aware that he's not a god – he's a man, he's a Tribal Chief. He's a father of five; he's a husband, he's a son. He's a human being, and this human being lost – in a tag team match, admittedly – but still lost."

Paul Heyman mentioned that something terrible could happen to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at any time with the “Sword of Damocles” reference.

The Wise Man hinted that the title could change hands at SummerSlam now that Jey Uso has shown the world that Reigns is not invincible.

Roxanne Perez thinks a 21-year-old WWE star could join Roman Reigns' faction

WWE fans have seen The Bloodline lose its force over the past several months. Sami Zayn was the first to leave the faction, followed by Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine is currently working on the NXT brand. A few fans believe she could be involved with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, and Roxanne Perez thinks having her join The Bloodline would be a good idea.

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, the former NXT Women’s Champion said that it would be great to see her colleague move to the main roster and become part of one of the greatest heel factions of all time.

"Maybe, I think that will be cool. Simone is just coming into her own and doing her thing down here in NXT with Schism, and she's doing amazing. I think she's really solidified herself as her own person and not so much like her dad's daughter. Maybe yeah, you never know. Wrestling is crazy; you never know what's gonna happen," said Roxanne Perez.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman will work together to find a way to get out of their current situation and overcome The Usos.

It could lead to Ava Raine’s introduction into the faction to help The Tribal Chief retain his title at WWE SummerSlam.

Do you think Jey Uso will defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

