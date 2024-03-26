"He's going to interfere" - WWE Universe believes former World Champion will help The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL

The Bloodline will have their work cut out at WrestleMania XL as its members will feature in multiple matches at The Show of Shows. Wrestling fans believe the faction will get assistance from a former World Champion at the premium live event.

The superstar in question is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of 'Mania. However, The Visionary is also set to team up with Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns and The Rock at Night One. McIntyre has often expressed his displeasure on Rollins shifting his focus from the title to The Bloodline.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre was spotted talking to Paul Heyman in the background during a backstage segment featuring Awesome Truth. WWE on Fox took to Instagram to ask the fans if they noticed the two veterans during the segment.

The comments section was soon taken over by the WWE Universe, who suspect a massive twist at The Showcase of The Immortals. Several fans believe that Drew McIntyre will join forces with The Bloodline.

Drew McIntyre helped The Bloodline on RAW

The March 26 edition of the red brand was one of the most entertaining shows in recent times, featuring several segments, including the one with Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. All three superstars delivered decent lines before the World Heavyweight Champion nailed The Chosen One with a super kick followed by a stomp.

In the main event of the show, Jey Uso locked horns with Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match. During the bout, The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins got involved in a brawl. Amid all the chaos, Drew McIntyre attacked The Architect and hit him with the Future Shock DDT on the outside.

Jey Uso eventually won the match, and the camera panned to the backstage area, capturing the much-talked-about ending to the show.

With different storylines amalgamating into one, WrestleMania XL promises to be a highly entertaining premium live event. The excitement level for the show among the fans is off the charts.

