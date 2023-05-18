"He's gonna be the man to beat Rollins" - WWE Universe elated for current RAW Superstar as he reaches incredible milestone

Will Seth Rollins become the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

Many fans believe it is a foregone conclusion that the popular superstar is destined to capture the gold. However, some believe that The Visionary could end up dropping the title soon after winning it.

Seth Rollins could drop his newly-won World Heavyweight Championship to the red brand's latest import, Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General is now going strong at 400 days, undefeated by pinfalls and submissions. He made his debut on WWE's flagship show this week after being drafted to the brand two weeks ago.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Gunther recently hit 400 days on the main roster.



That's 400 days without being pinned or submitted.



A World Title reign is no doubt on the horizon, and it's going to be glorious. Gunther recently hit 400 days on the main roster.That's 400 days without being pinned or submitted.A World Title reign is no doubt on the horizon, and it's going to be glorious. https://t.co/s7Y7D7sRK9

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

T @TastyTheFirst @WrestleFeatures He should relinquish the IC title when he challenges for the WHC. Don’t let him lose it; he chooses to move on from it to become WHC @WrestleFeatures He should relinquish the IC title when he challenges for the WHC. Don’t let him lose it; he chooses to move on from it to become WHC

Rohan Bhardwaj @RohanRkb89

Remember when Keith Lee felt bad for him? @WrestleFeatures And he just recently got married.Remember when Keith Lee felt bad for him? @WrestleFeatures And he just recently got married.Remember when Keith Lee felt bad for him?

HERRON @HarryHerron3 @WrestleFeatures Id love to see Gunther v AJ or Seth at Summerslam @WrestleFeatures Id love to see Gunther v AJ or Seth at Summerslam

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino @WrestleFeatures He's gonna be the man to beat Rollins for Big Gold 2.0. @WrestleFeatures He's gonna be the man to beat Rollins for Big Gold 2.0.

Gunther is likely to take center stage in the coming months, as displayed on WWE RAW this week.

The Ring General is seemingly involved in multiple storylines, including a budding rivalry against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and some kind of mix-up between Imperium, The Judgment Day, and The Bloodline.

WWE values the Austrian star and views him as a top heel for the next 10 years, along with another up-and-coming superstar. Read more here.

Seth Rollins could lose to AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions

Much like The Visionary, AJ Styles has not held a world title in years, and the current SmackDown star only made his return to the company a few weeks ago after a four-month hiatus due to injury. With both superstars carrying momentum on their side, it's hard to predict the outcome of their upcoming battle.

It seems, though, that The Phenomenal One could walk away with the new World Heavyweight Championship, as Seth Rollins was recently spotted on the set of Captain America: New World Order.

While the RAW Superstar's film commitments have been viewed by the company in a positive light, the former Universal Champion may not be available owing to schedule conflicts. Considering the company may want its new champion on TV regularly, perhaps they could go with the TNA Original to capture the Big Gold Belt.

WWE @WWE



Who will walk out of For all the marbles.Who will walk out of #WWENOC as World Heavyweight Champion? 🤔 For all the marbles. Who will walk out of #WWENOC as World Heavyweight Champion? 🤔 https://t.co/RacM2rqVEz

Meanwhile, Gunther's slow and steady rise to main event status could come sooner rather than later, leading to a mouthwatering clash between The Ring General and either of the workhorse performers at an upcoming event.

You can read more about fan reactions to Gunther facing a beloved superstar in the near future here.

What are your thoughts on Gunther potentially challenging the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship match? Sound off in the comments section below.

