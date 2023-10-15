"He's just going to avoid me" – WWE legend is no longer interested in facing Ric Flair

Ric Flair has repeatedly teased that he could wrestle again following his return to the ring in 2022. Paul Roma, Flair's former on-screen ally, previously expressed an interest in facing The Nature Boy. However, he no longer thinks the match is a possibility.

In 1993, the two men worked alongside each other in the Four Horsemen faction in WCW. Roma said in 2022 that the 16-time world champion often "nit-picked" his work. He also challenged his former stablemate to a match.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Roma answered whether he is still holding out for a one-on-one bout to take place:

"No, not really. It's apparent that it's not gonna happen. Like anybody, he's just going to avoid me, and that's okay. I said my peace, and if he doesn't want to come back over the top, that's fine." [1:45 – 2:03]

Flair wrestled his last match on July 31, 2022, at the age of 73. He teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a 26-minute contest.

Paul Roma previously questioned Ric Flair's title credentials

WWE recognizes John Cena and Ric Flair as the two wrestlers with the most world title reigns in history. Both men have captured 16 world championships throughout their careers.

In a previous Cheap Heat Productions Podcast interview, Paul Roma said Bruno Sammartino's combined 4,040 days as WWWF Champion was more impressive than Flair's record:

"Bruno Sammartino was the longest men's champion. That, to me, is huge. You [Flair] are winning it, you're losing it. You win it last week, you lost it this week. You win it three weeks later, you kept it for two weeks, you lost it again. Back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. Everybody [says], 'Oh, he's the greatest, the greatest.' Is he? Is he really?"

Flair recently clarified to Mike Johnson of PW Insider that he could probably wrestle again if he wants to. However, he has no plans to step back into the ring at the moment.

