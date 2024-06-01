"He's just a nasty son of a b*tch" - Ex-WWE talent reveals she's willing to testify against Vince McMahon in court

Earlier this year, former WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon left the company amid being sued by former employee, Janel Grant, for alleged sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Now a former WWE talent is willing to testify against her former boss in court.

The person in question is Missy Hyatt. The former host of Missy's Manor spent only a few weeks in the Stamford-based company in the 1980s before leaving the promotion following a disagreement with McMahon regarding her booking. In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, she revealed that she recently contacted Grant's lawyer and offered her help in the lawsuit, which Grant recently paused at the request of the Justice Department.

Hyatt stated that she had experienced McMahon's work methods firsthand, claiming that talent would not get a push if they did not give him s*x:

"He's just a nasty son of a b*tch. The dealings that I had with him, I've talked to the attorney that's suing him, you know, and I told him the dealings that I had with him. And that he's a scummy scummy guy. If you don't give him s*x then you don't get a push. [So, you can attest firsthand, you experienced it.] I experienced it," she said.

The former WCW star also revealed that she had informed Grant's lawyers that she would be willing to be a witness against the ex-WWE Chairman in court if they needed her help:

"You know, like I told the lady. I said, 'You know, I went on. I wasn't just some fluke, you know, some girl that just sent my pictures in and they were gonna give a job and I wasn't any good at it. I went on to have a long, big, career after my little six weeks in WWE.' She's like, 'Oh, yes, I see who you are. I know who you are.' You know, I've talked to the attorneys because I said if anybody, you know, if you need to call somebody as a witness to the way Vince works, I will do it." [2:56 - 3:53]

Missy Hyatt claims the former WWE Chairman tried to sleep with her

In her interview with Cafe de Rene, Missy Hyatt claimed that Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon attempted to sleep with her. However, she pushed him out of her room, which led him to turn on her.

The former host of Missy's Manor stated that McMahon asked her to become a Federette after the incident. However, she refused and left the promotion to return to UWF:

"Another thing is I wouldn't f**k Vince [McMahon], that was another thing. He was really all into me until he tried to get into my hotel room and I pushed him out. And the next thing I know we're in Anaheim and he's like, 'Well, we want you to be a Federette and then you're gonna do something with The Honky Tonk Man and do something with him. And I'm like, 'I don't know if I wanna be a Federette.' One of three or one of two, be one of three or something that takes ring jackets. I'm thinking I'm Missy Hyatt. I've only been in the business like two-three years but I still knew that I didn't wanna be a Federette and take ring jackets," she said.

While the Vince McMahon/Janel Grant lawsuit is currently paused, it would be interesting to see if Missy Hyatt will take the stand to testify against her former boss when it continues.

